Carlos Correa Passes Physical, Officially Rejoins Twins by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to cbssports.com, star shortstop Carlos Correa has passed his physical and will officially rejoin the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million contract. The deal can reach as high as $270 million with vesting options. Minnesota is expected to make a formal announcement on Wednesday.

It’s been a wild offseason for Correa, who saw long-term agreements with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets fall through over concerns about his surgically repaired right ankle. The 28-year-old appeared in 136 games for the Twins last season, slashing .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs, 64 RBI, and a .833 OPS before opting out of his contract.

A former first-overall pick, Correa previously spent seven years as a member of the Houston Astros, helping the team win a World Series title in 2017 and earning two All-Star game selections.

With Correa back in the fold, Minnesota will look to improve upon last year’s disappointing mark of 78-84, eight games behind the AL Central-winning Cleveland Guardians.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Twins at +4000 odds to win the 2023 World Series.