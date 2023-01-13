DeAndre Hopkins Odds: Patriots Among Early Favorites To Land WR Another fascinating wrinkle to the offseason by Mike Cole 2 hours ago

The Arizona Cardinals are cleaning house, and that could mean DeAndre Hopkins is playing football for a new team in 2023.

The Cardinals have already sent head coach Kliff Kingsbury packing, and general manager Steve Keim also stepped down as the offseason got started. Factor in quarterback Kyler Murray’s late-season ACL tear and J.J. Watt’s retirement, and the 2023 campaign almost certainly will be devoted to rebuilding in the desert.

That makes Hopkins expendable to say the least. He’s probably the Cardinals’ best trade chip, and according to The Score, Arizona plans to cash in that chip and trade Hopkins before next season. Hopkins also appears ready for a change of scenery.

Hopkins no longer is considered the best receiver in the league, as he was earlier in his career, but he’s still a game-changing talent. There should be plenty of demand for a player of his ilk, though he does have a no-trade clause in his contract, complicating the sweepstakes a bit.

DraftKings Sportsbook was confident enough to build a market for his next team, posting next-team odds for Hopkins.

Here’s a look at the favorites as of Friday, per DK.

For which team will Hopkins take his next regular-season snap?

Green Bay Packers +330

New England Patriots +450

Kansas City Chiefs +500

New York Giants +750

Dallas Cowboys +1000

San Francisco 49ers +1500

Los Angeles Chargers +1500

Cleveland Browns +1500

Jacksonville Jaguars +1500

Patriots fans hoping to see New England overhaul the offense this offseason have to be thrilled to see oddsmakers line them toward the top of this list. The Patriots made it clear Thursday that change is coming when they officially announced they soon will begin the hiring process for an offensive coordinator.

One thing to keep in mind, though, as it pertains to that position and the potential pursuit of Hopkins: Longtime Patriots assistant Bill O’Brien has been floated as a possible OC for Belichick to hire. They obviously know each, and O’Brien knows the system and is even familiar with quarterback Mac Jones. But it sure seems like a dead end when it comes to Hopkins if O’Brien is back in Foxboro. The two had a falling out from their time in Houston, when O’Brien was coaching the Texans and traded Hopkins to the Cardinals.

“There was no relationship,” Hopkins told Sports Illustrated in 2020 after the trade. “Make sure you put that in there. There’s not a lot to speak about.”

Maybe they can mend fences, but a Patriots offense led by O’Brien that includes Hopkins does seem unlikely.