Cardinals Reportedly Plan On Trading Star Receiver DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins could be on the move this offseason.

The Cardinals reportedly are planning on trading the star wide receiver, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score on Tuesday. The news comes a day after Arizona fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and chose not to retain general manager Steve Keim. Owner Michael Bidwill plans on telling potential GM candidates the organization’s intentions of moving on from the All-Pro receiver.

Hopkins has two years and $34.36 million left on his contract but likely will seek a new deal, according to Schultz. The 30-year-old has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he would have to approve any deal.

The five-time Pro Bowler will earn $19.45 million in 2023, but he is not due guaranteed money and would carry $22.6 in dead money if traded before June 1, per Over The Cap.

Hopkins missed the first six games of the 2022 season due to suspension, and the Cardinals ruled him out of the final two games of the season with a knee injury.

The three-time All-Pro had 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns this season, and multiple teams would love to acquire a talent like Hopkins, including the New England Patriots.