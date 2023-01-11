Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (Concussion) OUT Sunday vs. Bills by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago

The Miami Dolphins will take the field for Sunday’s Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, minus their franchise passer. According to ESPN.com, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out due to a concussion.

Tagovailoa suffered the injury on Christmas Day, his second known concussion this season, and has not played since. The 24-year-old remains in the league’s concussion protocol and has yet to be cleared for football activities.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said there is no timetable for Tagovailoa’s return.

The fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Tagovailoa’s head trauma has overshadowed what has been a breakout campaign. Across 13 starts, the Alabama alum led Miami to an 8-5 record, throwing for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

With Tagovailoa sidelined, Skylar Thompson will draw the start as Teddy Bridgewater remains compromised by a dislocated pinkie finger on his throwing hand.

Unsurprisingly, Miami (+13.5) is the biggest underdog on the board per FanDuel Sportsbook. That said, Dolphins fans are likely more concerned about when or if Tagovailoa will be able to resume his football career.