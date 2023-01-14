Dolphins' Raheem Mostert won't Play Sunday vs. Bills
Raheem Mostert won’t play Sunday for the Miami Dolphins, Adam Beasley of the Pro Football Network reports.
Dolphins-Bills injury report pic.twitter.com/XSMES8GB2f— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) January 13, 2023
Mostert suffered a broken thumb in the must-win game over the New York Jets last week and will miss the wild card game versus the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
This means that Jeff Wilson will be handling the rushing load for the Dolphins in a game that most are not expected to be all that close. If that is true and the Dolphins start to fall behind the Bills on the scoreboard, the running game may be forgotten as Miami tries to keep up with the lethal Bills’ offense with their third-string QB in Skylar Thompson.
The Bills are a -13.5-point favorite (-115) versus the Dolphins in this contest and are -1000 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.