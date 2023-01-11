Miami Heat Set NBA Record, Go 40-for-40 from Free Throw Line by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago

The Miami Heat (22-20) set an NBA record Tuesday, going a perfect 40-for-40 from the free throw line as Erik Spoelstra’s group edged the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111.

Miami’s final free throw came on a three-point play by forward Jimmy Butler with 12.9 seconds remaining. Butler led all scorers with 35 points, adding seven rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes.

“We’ve been a very good free-throw shooting team all year, but that’s crazy,” said coach Spoelstra postgame. “It’s just a normal Tuesday night for the Miami Heat. I think this is when we feel most alive, when everything just happens and when all of our competitive juices get out there. That’s the team we all can relate to. That’s the team I like.”

Miami bested the previous mark set by the Utah Jazz, who went 39-for-39 against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 7, 1982.

The Heat will be back in action on Thursday as they host the Milwaukee Bucks (26-14).

