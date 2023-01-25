NHL Best Bets: Hurricanes vs. Stars Game Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Two top-five teams will face off tonight, with the Carolina Hurricanes paying a visit to the Dallas Stars.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Hurricanes have continued to be a dominant regular season team and hope to get over the playoff hump this year. Meanwhile, the Stars weren’t expected to be one of the top teams in the NHL but have performed well above expectations.

This will be the second meeting between these teams this season, with the first round seeing the Hurricanes pick up a 5-4 victory in December. Entering this matchup, the visiting Hurricanes have posted a 5-3-2 record over their last ten games and have won two in a row, while the Stars were also 5-3-2 over that period. With the consistency these teams have shown, it shouldn’t be surprising that their prices on the moneyline are incredibly close, with the Hurricanes sitting at -111 and the Stars at -110.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Hurricanes are expected to continue riding Frederik Andersen, while the Stars should do the same with Jake Oettinger. The Hurricanes netminder has a 9-3 record with a .910 save percentage, while Oettinger is 21-7-5 with a .925 save percentage.

The Hurricanes have an excellent 15-4-6 road record, and with the prices set as a pick ’em, it’s not hard to lean toward the visitors in this matchup.

Best Bet: Hurricanes moneyline (-111)

The Hurricanes and Stars sit in the top half in goals scored per game and in the top ten in goals allowed per game. Over the Hurricanes’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in four, while the Stars have seen that in just one of their previous five. With neither team having a problem hunkering down and playing a solid defensive game, there’s likely more value in backing the under six at -122.

Best Bet: Under six (-122)

The Carolina Hurricanes have a lot of talent in their top six, with one player continuing to fly under the radar. Andrei Svechnikov is putting together another solid year, having tallied 19 goals in 46 games. This is the type of impact they’ve been looking for from their top goal-scorers, which Svechnikov has provided. The Russian winger is listed at a highly appealing +210 price tag to score, a number that bettors should be excited to back.

Best Prop: Andrei Svechnikov to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+210)