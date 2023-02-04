4 Upcoming Must-See Kevin Durant Games (If Healthy) by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The biggest deal in recent trade deadline memory sent shockwaves through the Western Conference, the entire NBA, and the upcoming schedule of the Phoenix Suns. Get your sharpies out to circle some upcoming potential post-trade deadline games remaining for Kevin Durant.

While we don’t know exactly when Durant will return, the latest reports have him out until at least after the All-Star break, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

With eight days until the All-Star break starts for the Nets, Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) isn?t expected to return to team?s lineup until post-break, sources tell ESPN. Jacque Vaughn told reporters that there?s still no timetable for a return. https://t.co/mmkvOGahne — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2023

Kyrie vs. KD

The juiciest matchup could be first if KD can make it back two weeks after the All-Star game. When Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, it upped the star power of a Suns-Mavs Sunday afternoon tilt. The storyline gets much better if Durant can suit up and face his most recent superstar teammate.

Irving’s Mavericks are now at +750 to win the Western Conference, with the fifth shortest odds. Durant’s new team is the odds-on favorite to represent in the West at +210.

Suns @ Mavericks – Sun. March 5 – 1:00 PM ET – ESPN

KD returns to his land of Gold

Two players’ health determines if this matchup will be as good as can be. Steph Curry is out until after the All-Star break with a lower leg injury he suffered on February 6. Even without a healthy Curry, watching Durant get welcomed or booed in San Francisco is worth a view.

KD won his only two NBA titles with the Warriors for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons before bouncing to Brooklyn in the offseason. Durant has only played at G. State once since heading East. He scored 20 to help his Nets pick up the 134-117 win back in 2021.

A healthy Curry vs. KD a month before the playoffs begin would be an absolute treat.

The Warriors are just three slots away from Phoenix on the Western Conference title futures board at +700.

Suns @ Warriors – Mon. March 13 – 10:00 PM ET – ABC

Back to Where it Began

Durant’s first time showing his shiny new Suns jersey to the franchise that drafted him could come when the kids take March Break.

KD played his first nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise. The Seattle SuperSonics selected the 2007 second-overall pick a year before the franchise moved to OKC. Durant was an All-Star in every season with his first team and a three-time scoring champion.

Thunder fans have certainly not forgotten how Durant left Oklahoma. OKC was bounced by the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 Western Conference Finals in seven games, on the verge of going to their first NBA Finals since moving to Oklahoma.

He signed with the Dubs in the offseason, and the if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em move worked like a charm. Durant won back-to-back titles with the Warriors, while OKC has gotten out of the first round of the playoffs just once since his departure.

Making the playoffs this year will be a stretch for OKC as they sit at +630.

KD has toasted the Thunder throughout his career to the tune of 32 points per game over 11 regular-season contests.

Suns @ Thunder – Sun. March 19 – 3:30 PM ET

LeBron vs. Durant

Three days later, we could see two of the best players of the past 20 years go head to head.

LeBron James made no bones about it that he is his generation’s greatest player this week, and he did it against KD’s aforementioned first team. James scored 38 on Tuesday night against the Thunder to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

While injuries have derailed much of Durant’s career, he’s on par with LeBron when both men are fully healthy.

This game should be close to a pick ’em on the point spread if both teams have their superstars and trade deadline pickups healthy.

The Lakers’ odds of making the playoffs are at +194, so this game could have profound implications on the playoff picture just three weeks before the postseason begins.

Suns @ Lakers – Wed. March 22 – 10:00 PM ET – ESPN

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook