Mariners' Prospect Prelander Berroa Impresses Early in Camp

For years, the Seattle Mariners languished as one of the worst franchises in Major League Baseball. Alas, the M’s built a stable of young prospects and are reaping the rewards of developing from within.

Among those up-and-comers is Prelander Berroa, who has impressed early in Spring Training. According to Corey Brock, Berroa mesmerized bystanders by lighting up the gun with a 98 mph heater and mixing in a breaking ball.

The buzz in Mariners camp Saturday was for 22 y/o RHP Prelander Berroa, who Seattle stole from the Giants in a deal for Donnie Walton last season.

Berroa flashed 98 mph, showed a nice breaking ball and is working on a changeup.

"He has a special arm," said Scott Servais. — Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) February 19, 2023

Berroa split last season between A and AA after being acquired by the Mariners in a trade with the San Francisco Giants. Across three teams, the 22-year-old accumulated a 2.86 ERA with 150 strikeouts in 100.2 innings pitched.

Although he’s making an impression, Berroa will likely spend this year in the minors for further development.

