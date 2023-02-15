New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/15

Date: 02/15/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: State Farm Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline New York Knicks Open +3 -114 O 234 -110 +124 Current +3 -108 233.5 -110 +132 Atlanta Hawks Open -3 -106 U 234 -110 -146 Current -3 -112 233.5 -110 -158

New York Knicks Projected Lineups: 1. PF Julius Randle 24.7 Points, 10.8 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists 2. PG Jalen Brunson 23.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists 3. SF RJ Barrett 19.8 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 4. SF Josh Hart 9.9 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists 5. PG Immanuel Quickley 12.6 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists 6. C Isaiah Hartenstein 5.2 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists Atlanta Hawks 1. PG Trae Young 26.9 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists 2. SG Dejounte Murray 21.0 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists 3. C Clint Capela 12.2 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 4. PF John Collins 13.3 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 5. SF DeAndre Hunter 15.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 6. SG Bogdan Bogdanovic 14.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists

New York Knicks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 13 BKN -3.0 220.0 124-106 Sat, Feb 11 UTA -5.5 230.0 126-120 Fri, Feb 10 PHI +7.0 222.5 119-108 Tue, Feb 07 ORL -1.5 225.0 102-98 Sun, Feb 05 PHI +4.5 226.0 108-97 Last 5 Against The Spread: Atlanta Hawks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 13 CHA -6.0 241.5 144-138 Sat, Feb 11 SA -12.5 241.0 125-106 Thu, Feb 09 PHO -8.0 227.5 116-107 Tue, Feb 07 NO +1.0 237.5 116-107 Sat, Feb 04 DEN +10.0 228.5 128-108