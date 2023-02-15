New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 02/15/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|New York Knicks
|Open
|+3
|-114
|O 234
|-110
|+124
|Current
|+3
|-108
|233.5
|-110
|+132
|Atlanta Hawks
|Open
|-3
|-106
|U 234
|-110
|-146
|Current
|-3
|-112
|233.5
|-110
|-158
Projected Lineups:
New York Knicks
|1.
|PF
|Julius Randle
|24.7 Points, 10.8 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|23.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
|3.
|SF
|RJ Barrett
|19.8 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Josh Hart
|9.9 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Immanuel Quickley
|12.6 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
|6.
|C
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|5.2 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
Atlanta Hawks
|1.
|PG
|Trae Young
|26.9 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Dejounte Murray
|21.0 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
|3.
|C
|Clint Capela
|12.2 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
|4.
|PF
|John Collins
|13.3 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|5.
|SF
|DeAndre Hunter
|15.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|14.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
New York Knicks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 13
|BKN
|-3.0
|220.0
|124-106
|Sat, Feb 11
|UTA
|-5.5
|230.0
|126-120
|Fri, Feb 10
|PHI
|+7.0
|222.5
|119-108
|Tue, Feb 07
|ORL
|-1.5
|225.0
|102-98
|Sun, Feb 05
|PHI
|+4.5
|226.0
|108-97
Atlanta Hawks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 13
|CHA
|-6.0
|241.5
|144-138
|Sat, Feb 11
|SA
|-12.5
|241.0
|125-106
|Thu, Feb 09
|PHO
|-8.0
|227.5
|116-107
|Tue, Feb 07
|NO
|+1.0
|237.5
|116-107
|Sat, Feb 04
|DEN
|+10.0
|228.5
|128-108
Betting Insights:
New York Knicks
- 3-2 (.600) ATS vs. the Atlanta Hawks on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 17-10 (.607) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
Atlanta Hawks
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 12-19 (.387) against the spread as a favorite in 2022/2023