3 hours ago

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/15
Date: 02/15/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
New York Knicks  Open +3   -114   O 234   -110   +124  
 Current +3   -108   233.5   -110   +132  
Atlanta Hawks  Open -3   -106   U 234   -110   -146  
 Current -3   -112   233.5   -110   -158  
Projected Lineups:

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   24.7 Points, 10.8 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   23.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   19.8 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. SF  Josh Hart   9.9 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. PG  Immanuel Quickley   12.6 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
6. C  Isaiah Hartenstein   5.2 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   26.9 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   21.0 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. C  Clint Capela   12.2 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. PF  John Collins   13.3 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   14.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 13 BKN -3.0 220.0 124-106
Sat, Feb 11 UTA -5.5 230.0 126-120
Fri, Feb 10 PHI +7.0 222.5 119-108
Tue, Feb 07 ORL -1.5 225.0 102-98
Sun, Feb 05 PHI +4.5 226.0 108-97

 

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 13 CHA -6.0 241.5 144-138
Sat, Feb 11 SA -12.5 241.0 125-106
Thu, Feb 09 PHO -8.0 227.5 116-107
Tue, Feb 07 NO +1.0 237.5 116-107
Sat, Feb 04 DEN +10.0 228.5 128-108
Betting Insights:

New York Knicks

  • 3-2 (.600) ATS vs. the Atlanta Hawks on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 17-10 (.607) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023

Atlanta Hawks

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 12-19 (.387) against the spread as a favorite in 2022/2023
