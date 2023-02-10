Ravens Expected to use Exclusive Franchise Tag on QB Lamar Jackson by SportsGrid 3 minutes ago

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said he expects the Baltimore Ravens to use the exclusive franchise tag on star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"My sense is that Lamar Jackson will get the exclusive franchise tag from the Baltimore Ravens" ~ @RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Nyqw0Hjd2l — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 31, 2023

“My sense is that Lamar Jackson will get the exclusive franchise tag from the Baltimore Ravens,” said Rapoport. “If they give him the non-exclusive tag, then someone can sign Lamar Jackson to an offer sheet and get him with the price of two first-rounders. If it’s the exclusive tag, it costs Baltimore more, but if at some point, and I don’t think they will, if they ever want to trade him, they set the price. So it would be more than two first-rounders.”

The exclusive tag would pay Jackson $45 million, $12 million more than the non-exclusive tag.

Jackson played the 2022 campaign on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract ($23 million) as he and the Ravens could not agree to a long-term extension. The 26-year-old recorded 3,006 total yards (2,242 passing, 764 rushing) and 20 touchdowns in 12 starts before missing the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury.

With the two sides still reportedly far apart in negotiations, watching how this situation ultimately plays out will be fascinating.

You can find the latest Super Bowl LVII betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook.