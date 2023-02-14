Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/14

Date: 02/14/2023 Time: 09:00 PM Venue: Footprint Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Sacramento Kings Open +3.5 -108 O 234 -108 +136 Current +2.5 -110 233.5 -110 +118 Phoenix Suns Open -3.5 -112 U 234 -112 -162 Current -2.5 -110 233.5 -110 -138

Sacramento Kings Projected Lineups: 1. C Domantas Sabonis 18.7 Points, 12.2 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists 2. PG De’Aaron Fox 24.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists 3. SG Kevin Huerter 14.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists 4. SG Terence Davis 7.0 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 5. SF Harrison Barnes 14.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 6. PF Keegan Murray 12.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists Phoenix Suns 1. SG Devin Booker 26.6 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists 2. C Deandre Ayton 18.6 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists 3. PG Chris Paul 13.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists 4. SG Josh Okogie 5.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 5. SF Torrey Craig 7.9 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 6. SG Damion Lee 8.9 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Sacramento Kings DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 11 DAL +2.0 237.0 133-128 Fri, Feb 10 DAL -4.5 232.5 122-114 Wed, Feb 08 HOU -8.5 239.0 130-128 Mon, Feb 06 HOU -7.0 239.5 140-120 Sun, Feb 05 NO -2.0 227.5 136-104 Last 5 Against The Spread: Phoenix Suns DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Feb 10 IND +2.5 231.0 117-104 Thu, Feb 09 ATL +8.0 227.5 116-107 Tue, Feb 07 BKN -7.0 224.5 116-112 Sat, Feb 04 DET -5.0 228.5 116-100 Fri, Feb 03 BOS +10.0 220.0 106-94