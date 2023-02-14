Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 02/14/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Sacramento Kings
|Open
|+3.5
|-108
|O 234
|-108
|+136
|Current
|+2.5
|-110
|233.5
|-110
|+118
|Phoenix Suns
|Open
|-3.5
|-112
|U 234
|-112
|-162
|Current
|-2.5
|-110
|233.5
|-110
|-138
Projected Lineups:
Sacramento Kings
|1.
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|18.7 Points, 12.2 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
|2.
|PG
|De’Aaron Fox
|24.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Kevin Huerter
|14.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Terence Davis
|7.0 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Harrison Barnes
|14.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|12.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Phoenix Suns
|1.
|SG
|Devin Booker
|26.6 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
|2.
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|18.6 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Chris Paul
|13.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Josh Okogie
|5.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Torrey Craig
|7.9 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Damion Lee
|8.9 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Sacramento Kings
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 11
|DAL
|+2.0
|237.0
|133-128
|Fri, Feb 10
|DAL
|-4.5
|232.5
|122-114
|Wed, Feb 08
|HOU
|-8.5
|239.0
|130-128
|Mon, Feb 06
|HOU
|-7.0
|239.5
|140-120
|Sun, Feb 05
|NO
|-2.0
|227.5
|136-104
Phoenix Suns
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Feb 10
|IND
|+2.5
|231.0
|117-104
|Thu, Feb 09
|ATL
|+8.0
|227.5
|116-107
|Tue, Feb 07
|BKN
|-7.0
|224.5
|116-112
|Sat, Feb 04
|DET
|-5.0
|228.5
|116-100
|Fri, Feb 03
|BOS
|+10.0
|220.0
|106-94
Betting Insights:
Sacramento Kings
- 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns on the road since the start of 2020/2021
- 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns since the start of 2020/2021
- 1-6 (.143) against the spread off a win over their last 7 games
- 7-13 (.350) against the spread off a win over their last 20 games
Phoenix Suns
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023