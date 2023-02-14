Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/14
Date: 02/14/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Sacramento Kings  Open +3.5   -108   O 234   -108   +136  
 Current +2.5   -110   233.5   -110   +118  
Phoenix Suns  Open -3.5   -112   U 234   -112   -162  
 Current -2.5   -110   233.5   -110   -138  
Projected Lineups:

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   18.7 Points, 12.2 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
2. PG  De’Aaron Fox   24.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   14.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. SG  Terence Davis   7.0 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SF  Harrison Barnes   14.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. PF  Keegan Murray   12.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   26.6 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   18.6 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
3. PG  Chris Paul   13.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists
4. SG  Josh Okogie   5.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   7.9 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. SG  Damion Lee   8.9 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 11 DAL +2.0 237.0 133-128
Fri, Feb 10 DAL -4.5 232.5 122-114
Wed, Feb 08 HOU -8.5 239.0 130-128
Mon, Feb 06 HOU -7.0 239.5 140-120
Sun, Feb 05 NO -2.0 227.5 136-104

 

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 10 IND +2.5 231.0 117-104
Thu, Feb 09 ATL +8.0 227.5 116-107
Tue, Feb 07 BKN -7.0 224.5 116-112
Sat, Feb 04 DET -5.0 228.5 116-100
Fri, Feb 03 BOS +10.0 220.0 106-94
Betting Insights:

Sacramento Kings

  • 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns since the start of 2020/2021
  • 1-6 (.143) against the spread off a win over their last 7 games
  • 7-13 (.350) against the spread off a win over their last 20 games

Phoenix Suns

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
