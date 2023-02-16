Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/16

Date: 02/16/2023 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Washington Wizards Open +3.5 -110 O 235.5 -110 +134 Current +2.5 -106 234.5 -110 +130 Minnesota Timberwolves Open -3.5 -110 U 235.5 -110 -158 Current -2.5 -114 234.5 -110 -154

Washington Wizards Projected Lineups: 1. C Kristaps Porzingis 23.0 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 2. PF Kyle Kuzma 21.5 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 3. SG Bradley Beal 22.7 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists 4. PF Daniel Gafford 8.4 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 5. PG Monte Morris 10.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists 6. SF Deni Avdija 9.1 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists Minnesota Timberwolves 1. SG Anthony Edwards 24.7 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists 2. C Rudy Gobert 13.2 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 3. PG Mike Conley 10.7 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists 4. PF Jaden McDaniels 11.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists 5. SF Kyle Anderson 8.4 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 6. C Naz Reid 10.3 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Washington Wizards DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Feb 14 POR -1.0 237.0 126-101 Mon, Feb 13 GS +3.5 234.0 135-126 Sat, Feb 11 IND -5.5 236.0 127-113 Wed, Feb 08 CHA -3.5 235.5 118-104 Mon, Feb 06 CLE +3.5 221.0 114-91 Last 5 Against The Spread: Minnesota Timberwolves DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 13 DAL +6.5 232.5 124-121 Fri, Feb 10 MEM +6.5 231.5 128-107 Wed, Feb 08 UTA +8.0 233.0 143-118 Tue, Feb 07 DEN +8.0 232.5 146-112 Sun, Feb 05 DEN -8.5 225.5 128-98