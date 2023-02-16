Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 02/16/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Target Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Washington Wizards
|Open
|+3.5
|-110
|O 235.5
|-110
|+134
|Current
|+2.5
|-106
|234.5
|-110
|+130
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Open
|-3.5
|-110
|U 235.5
|-110
|-158
|Current
|-2.5
|-114
|234.5
|-110
|-154
Projected Lineups:
Washington Wizards
|1.
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis
|23.0 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|2.
|PF
|Kyle Kuzma
|21.5 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Bradley Beal
|22.7 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Daniel Gafford
|8.4 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Monte Morris
|10.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Deni Avdija
|9.1 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
Minnesota Timberwolves
|1.
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|24.7 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
|2.
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|13.2 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Mike Conley
|10.7 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Jaden McDaniels
|11.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Kyle Anderson
|8.4 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|6.
|C
|Naz Reid
|10.3 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Washington Wizards
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Feb 14
|POR
|-1.0
|237.0
|126-101
|Mon, Feb 13
|GS
|+3.5
|234.0
|135-126
|Sat, Feb 11
|IND
|-5.5
|236.0
|127-113
|Wed, Feb 08
|CHA
|-3.5
|235.5
|118-104
|Mon, Feb 06
|CLE
|+3.5
|221.0
|114-91
Minnesota Timberwolves
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 13
|DAL
|+6.5
|232.5
|124-121
|Fri, Feb 10
|MEM
|+6.5
|231.5
|128-107
|Wed, Feb 08
|UTA
|+8.0
|233.0
|143-118
|Tue, Feb 07
|DEN
|+8.0
|232.5
|146-112
|Sun, Feb 05
|DEN
|-8.5
|225.5
|128-98
Betting Insights:
Washington Wizards
- 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road over their last 7 games
- 9-17 (.346) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 26 games
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- covered in their last 5 games vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road
Minnesota Timberwolves
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 7-10 (.389) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
- 2-3 (.400) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 17-14 (.531) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
- 41-34 (.539) against the spread at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022