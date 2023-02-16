Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 02/16/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Target Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open +3.5   -110   O 235.5   -110   +134  
 Current +2.5   -106   234.5   -110   +130  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open -3.5   -110   U 235.5   -110   -158  
 Current -2.5   -114   234.5   -110   -154  
Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   23.0 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
2. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.5 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
3. SG  Bradley Beal   22.7 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. PF  Daniel Gafford   8.4 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. PG  Monte Morris   10.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
6. SF  Deni Avdija   9.1 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   24.7 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. C  Rudy Gobert   13.2 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. PG  Mike Conley   10.7 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
4. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SF  Kyle Anderson   8.4 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
6. C  Naz Reid   10.3 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Feb 14 POR -1.0 237.0 126-101
Mon, Feb 13 GS +3.5 234.0 135-126
Sat, Feb 11 IND -5.5 236.0 127-113
Wed, Feb 08 CHA -3.5 235.5 118-104
Mon, Feb 06 CLE +3.5 221.0 114-91

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 13 DAL +6.5 232.5 124-121
Fri, Feb 10 MEM +6.5 231.5 128-107
Wed, Feb 08 UTA +8.0 233.0 143-118
Tue, Feb 07 DEN +8.0 232.5 146-112
Sun, Feb 05 DEN -8.5 225.5 128-98
Betting Insights:

Washington Wizards

  • 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road over their last 7 games
  • 9-17 (.346) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 26 games
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • covered in their last 5 games vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 7-10 (.389) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • 2-3 (.400) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 17-14 (.531) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
  • 41-34 (.539) against the spread at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022
