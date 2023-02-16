What Can You Bet on NBA All-Star Weekend? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

NBA All-Star Weekend is almost here! It’s Team Giannis versus Team LeBron, preceded by the Rising Stars game on Friday, with the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge highlighting Saturday night. More importantly, what can you bet on? Check out the odds below (FanDuel).NBA All-Star Game (Sunday, Feb. 18)

You know how pickup basketball works? The best two players (or the two that make a free throw) chose sides among whoever was at the park. Then you play. That’s basically what the NBA All-Star Game is doing.

In this case, the team captains are LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and for the first time, they will conduct the NBA All-Star Draft right before the game. It will be televised live at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

What Can You Bet?

Team Giannis +114

Team LeBron -134

Team LeBron -2 (-110)

There will be 28 players on four teams participating in this year’s Rising Stars games. The breakdown is 21 NBA rookies and sophomores and seven G League players. The format is a four-team mini-tournament with three games played to a “final target score.”

The four Jordan Rising Star honorary coaches will be former NBA standouts Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, Jason Terry, and Deron Williams. Their 62 combined seasons in the league are more than double that of the players.

What Can You Bet?

Team Pau +170

Team Deron +175

Team Joakim +340

Team Jason +500

Four NBA All-Stars will participate in this year’s 3-Point Contest, with Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) joining 2020 champion Buddy Hield (Indiana Pacers).

Hield’s 42.6 percent shooting from three-point range sits just inside the top ten in the NBA and leads the six participants in the 3-Point Contest. Kevin Huerter of the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazer Anfernee Simons, and the Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro round out the field.

If any player scores 30 points in a single round, STARRY will donate $300,000 to the NBA Foundation.

What Can You Bet?

Buddy Hield +420

Damian Lillard +470

Jayson Tatum +550

Kevin Huerter +600

Lauri Markkanen +650

Tyrese Haliburton +650

Tyler Herro +800

Anfernee Simons +850

For the second straight year, the brothers Antetokounmpo will comprise one of the Skills Challenge teams, as Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and Alex Antetokounmpo (Wisconsin Herd/G League) join Giannis on Team Antetokounmpo.

There will also be a Team Rookies made up of three top-five picks from the 2022 NBA Draft led by Rookie of the Year favorite and No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic). Joining the former Dukie are No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets) and No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons).

The third team participating in the Skills Challenge is Team Jazz, representing the host city/team. The hometown heroes are second-leading scorer Jordan Clarkson (21.0 PPG), assist leader Collin Sexton (4.2 APG), and leading shot blocker Walker Kessler (2.1 BPG).

What Can You Bet?