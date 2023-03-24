Eagles Sign RT Lane Johnson to 1-Year Extension by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed star right tackle Lane Johnson to a one-year, $33.445 million extension, including $30 million in guaranteed money.

The #Eagles have given RT Lane Johnson a one-year extension through 2026, as @AdamSchefter said. Value of the deal is $33.445 million with $30 million guaranteed, with a source saying Johnson gets a pay bump in each of the next three years plus the added ?26 season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 24, 2023

The deal keeps Johnson in an Eagles uniform through the 2026 campaign.

Drafted fourth overall in the 2013 draft, the 32-year-old has been a mainstay on Philadelphia’s offensive line. Across his ten NFL seasons, Johnson has earned two first-team All-Pro selections and been named to the Pro Bowl four times. He hasn’t allowed a sack in two years.

“Lane is the best tackle in the NFL,” said head coach Nick Sirianni in December. “I didn’t say right tackle, I said tackle in the NFL.”

The former Oklahoma standout underwent surgery in February to repair a torn adductor suffered last season but is fully expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Eagles holding the second-best Super Bowl odds at +900.