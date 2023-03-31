Final Four Best Bets: Miami Vs. UConn & San Diego State Vs. FAU by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Final Four is nearly here, and we’ve got two must-see matchups in the national semifinal on Saturday. San Diego State and Florida Atlantic kick things off at 6:09 p.m. ET while Connecticut and Miami will match up at 8:49 p.m. ET. To prepare you for the action, here’s a pair of best bets to consider backing (odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook).Best Side: UConn -5.5 @ FanDuel

The Huskies are a step above the three remaining teams in the field. Miami does not have the interior answers for Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan to keep them from feasting in the paint.

The Hurricanes also have a defense that ranks outside of the top 100 on KenPom, which will be a serious issue against UConn’s offense that decimated Gonzaga’s below-average defense in the Elite Eight.

The Huskies should also trouble the Miami guards with their impressive perimeter defense. Although Miami shot the highest three-point percentage in the ACC this season, UConn allowed the lowest during Big East play.

If they can take that away from the Hurricanes, they’ll be neutralized both down low and from beyond the arc, leaving Miami’s offense with some serious questions to answer on Saturday night.

Lay the points with UConn in this spot.

San Diego State would love to play this game at a crawl, heavily favoring the under. The difference maker is whether their opponents are willing to oblige. Alabama did not in the Sweet 16, but Furman and Creighton did, playing 63 and 62-possession games ending below this total.

Florida Atlantic has shown throughout this tournament and the entirety of the season that they are willing to slow the pace against opponents who favor doing so. They have had eight games on the season with a possession total of 61 or fewer, including two in the tournament against Memphis and Tennessee, each of which also went under this total.

Expect the Aztecs to ensure this one stays slow, and the limited amount of possessions should help you find a winner here.

With March winding down, stay updated with all your college hoops news and odds analysis on SportsGrid.com, with our Final Four coverage and offseason reports on the coaching carousel and transfer portal.