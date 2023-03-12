Knicks' Jalen Brunson Will Miss Sunday's Contest vs. Lakers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The New York Knicks are limping into their primetime showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers without their floor general.

Marc Spears confirmed starting point guard Jalen Brunson would miss Sunday’s non-conference matchup with a sore left foot.

Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is out for tonight?s game at LA Lakers. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) March 12, 2023

This season, Brunson has been a primary contributor for the Knicks. The fifth-year pro is averaging a career-best 23.8 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

More impressively, Brunson has been one of the elite analytics performers for New York. He is the pacesetter in Win Shares, adding the second-best Value Over Replacement Player rating.

Immanuel Quickley has started three of the last four games without Brunson in the lineup. He should be back out with the starters at the Staples Center on Sunday night.

The Knicks are looking to pump the brakes on a three-game losing streak; however, they’ll have to do so as underdogs. FanDuel Sportsbook has New York priced at +3.5, with the total set at 225.5.