Mets' Francisco Lindor Supportive of WBC Participation by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Despite the season-ending injury to star closer and teammate Edwin Diaz, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor supports Major League Players participating in the World Baseball Classic.

Diaz tore his patellar tendon while celebrating Puerto Rico’s victory last Wednesday, sparking debate over whether MLB players should avoid the event, something Lindor feels is unnecessary.

“We all care for each other, and no one wants to get hurt,” said Lindor. “But we all love our countries and want to represent our countries…We have an opportunity to represent our countries and learn from our peers. It’s amazing.”

Asked if he planned to play for Puerto Rico at the 2026 WBC, the 29-year-old replied: “100 percent.”

“I’m super proud to be a New York Met, but I’m also super proud to be Puerto Rican,” said Lindor. “To me, it’s a blessing and an honor and a privilege to be able to wear the [name of your] country, wherever you’re from, across your chest.”

Lindor and the Mets open their regular season on March 30 on the road against the Miami Marlins.

