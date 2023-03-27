NCAA Tournament: Final Four Most Outstanding Player Odds Power Rankings by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The NCAA Tournament is coming down to the wire, and a handful of contenders stand out with solid cases to win the Most Outstanding Player award.

Below, we’ll dive into the top ten favorites on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Adama Sanogo-Connecticut (+270) (Saturday Update: +650)

It’s been a dominant NCAA Tournament heading into the Final Four for UConn’s Adama Sanogo. The 6’9 forward has been a major presence in the paint with his scoring touch, along with dominance on the glass. He’s coming off his second double-double of the tourney and is now the odds-on favorite to win the Most Outstanding Player at +270, rising all the way from +650 after their Elite 8 victory over Gonzaga.

2. Jordan Hawkins-Connecticut (+330) (Saturday Update: +900)

Jordan Hawkins is one of the Huskies’ most dangerous threats from beyond the arc, and they came out to play in their Elite 8 thumping over Gonzaga. Hawkins shot 60% from three and tallied 20 points, leading to his odds being bet down from +900 to +330.

3. (Tie) Isaiah Wong-Miami (+1200) (Saturday Update: Unranked in Top Ten)

Making his first appearance on this odds list is a member of Miami’s ferocious backcourt in, Isaiah Wong. The guard came alive in the second half to help them advance to the Final Four and tallied 14 points, while he had already compiled 20 and 27 in the previous two games. Wong now boasts +1200 odds.

3. (Tie) Darrion Trammell-San Diego State (+1200) (Saturday Update: Unranked in Top Ten)

Another player jumping into the top ten was Darrion Trammell out of San Diego State. The Aztecs pulled off another victory and advanced to the Final Four, with Trammell continuing to play a big role on both sides of the ball. The guard sits in a tie with the third-shortest odds at +1200.

5. Johnell Davis- Florida Atlantic (+1400) (Saturday Update: +1800)

The Florida Atlantic Owls’ surprise run in the NCAA Tournament continued in the Elite 8, which saw them knock off Kansas State. Johnell Davis filled out the stat sheet in the win, tallying 13 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Davis had his odds rise from +1800 to +1400 in the process.

6. (Tie) Matt Bradley-San Diego State (+1500) (Saturday Update: +1500)

Matt Bradley has been San Diego State’s leading scorer, but he’s hit a major slump over their past two contests and has only compiled eight combined points. Still, Bradley has the pedigree to make a difference in the Final Four, and he’s continued to boast +1500 odds.

6. (Tie) Andre Jackson Jr.-Connecticut (+1500) (Saturday Update: Unranked in Top Ten)

With UConn being the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament now, a third entrant has cracked the top ten. Andre Jackson Jr. has been stuffing the stat sheet for the Huskies and is coming off a performance where he scored eight points to go along with ten assists and nine rebounds.

6. (Tie) Lamont Butler-San Diego State (+1500) (Saturday Update: Unranked in Top Ten)

Lamont Butler of San Diego State is coming off his second double-digit scoring effort for the Aztecs. Butler registered a crucial 18 points in their victory over Creighton and has jumped into the top ten odds, where he now sits in a three-way tie at +1500.

9. Jordan Miller-Miami (+1900) (Saturday Update: Unranked in Top Ten)

After a big comeback victory for Miami over Texas, the Hurricanes have moved on to the Final Four to take on UConn. Jordan Miller had another breakout game for the Hurricanes in the Elite 8, where he led the charge with 27 points to emerge on this list at +1900.

10. Alijah Martin-Florida Atlantic (+2100) (Saturday Update: Unranked in Top Ten)

To close out the top ten in odds is Alijah Martin of the surprising Florida Atlantic Owls. The sophomore guard has put together three double-digit performances in the tournament and has risen to +2100 odds.

