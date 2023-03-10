NHL Best Bets: Ducks vs. Flames Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Calgary Flames are looking to make one final push for a playoff spot in the Western Conference as they play host to the Anaheim Ducks.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It’s been a very strange season for the Calgary Flames after they made plenty of structural changes to their club in the offseason. The moves they’ve made ultimately haven’t had the effect many would be looking for, but there are also people out there who would chalk it up to a lousy season filled with unluckiness. Still, the Flames will enter this matchup tonight as sizable favorites on the moneyline at -400, while the Ducks are at +310.

This will be the second of four matchups between these clubs, and if the Flames have playoff aspirations, they’ll likely have to sweep the season series. Calgary opened things up with a 3-2 victory, and they’ve posted a 4-4-2 record over their past ten games after winning two in a row. The Ducks are sitting at 4-3-3 over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the Ducks are expected to continue riding John Gibson, while the Flames should be doing the same with Jacob Markstrom. The Ducks netminder has posted a 13-24-7 record, paired with a .902 save percentage, which is very solid when you consider how much this Anaheim team struggles defensively. Markstrom has had issues for a large portion of the season but has played better lately, tallying a 17-17-8 record, along with a .893 save percentage.

The Flames are the better hockey team right now, and that’s highlighted by Anaheim going through a very obvious rebuild. In saying that, the Ducks have been playing some really competitive hockey of late and keeping games close, which is exactly what we expect them to do against this Jekyll & Hyde Flames squad.

Best Bet: Ducks Puck Line +1.5 (+126)

The earlier matchup saw just five goals scored, while the total for tonight is 6.5, with the over sitting near plus-money territory at -102 while the under is up at -120. Neither of these two clubs has an easy time scoring goals, which has the potential to make for another lower-scoring affair. Over the Ducks’ past five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored just once, while the Flames have seen that transpire in two games. With the recent trends and these teams being of the low-scoring variety, don’t expect fireworks tonight from the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-120)

As mentioned above, there isn’t much high-end talent set to take the ice for this matchup. Still, some young talent on this Ducks squad presents excellent value on this small two-game slate. Troy Terry has continued to be productive for Anaheim and has recorded 48 points in 58 games, which is second on the team. Those aren’t gaudy numbers, but still admirable point totals for a Ducks team with trouble scoring goals. Terry is priced at +280 to find the back of the net, and it’s hard to ignore that type of value on this quiet Friday night.

Best Prop: Troy Terry to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+280)