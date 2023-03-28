NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Two of the Pacific Division’s top teams will collide tonight, with the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Vegas Golden Knights.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

You’d be hard-pressed to find two teams currently playing better than the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton will take the ice for the second consecutive night, defeating the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 last night. The Oilers are surprisingly road favorites on the moneyline at -122, while the division-leading Golden Knights are at +102.

This will be the fourth and final matchup between the clubs, which has seen the Golden Knights pick up wins in two of three games. Entering this contest, the Oilers have an 8-1-1 record over their last ten games, while the Golden Knights are 8-2, winning four in a row.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Oilers are expected to start Stuart Skinner in goal, while the Golden Knights should counter with Jonathan Quick. The Oilers starting netminder has a 23-14-5 record with a .909 save percentage, while Quick is 16-14-4 with a .882 save percentage. The Oilers’ goalie should have the edge, but they’re also playing for the second straight night.

Vegas is the more rested team, being off since Saturday. They also come in firing on all cylinders, which makes us confident that level of play will continue tonight.

Best Bet: Golden Knights moneyline (+102)

The previous three matchups between these clubs all saw seven goals scored. The total for tonight’s game is set at 6.5, with the over juiced to -162 and the under at +132. This matchup is between the highest-scoring team in Edmonton and the tenth-best defensive team in Vegas. Over the Oilers’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in all five, while the Golden Knights have seen that in four. With recent trends and the season series, go with the over tonight at -162.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-162)

There’s a lot of offensive star power on the Oilers, while the Golden Knights also have some strong pieces up front. Jack Eichel looks like he’s about to make his first career appearance in the postseason and has been leading the charge for the club of late. He has four goals over Vegas’ last five games. Eichel has always had the skillset to be an elite player and, now healthy, has an excellent chance to find the back of the net at +180.

Best Prop: Jack Eichel to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+180)