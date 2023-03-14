NHL Playoff Picture: Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today
Multiple NHL teams in the West are looking to contend for the Stanley Cup, while others are just looking to qualify for the playoffs.
The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche haven't gotten off to the start many expected, but other teams are on the rise, like the Dallas Stars.
Central Division
|Team
|Points
|Dallas Stars
|87
|Minnesota Wild
|84
|Colorado Avalanche
|80
|Winnipeg Jets
|79
|Nashville Predators
|73
|St. Louis Blues
|63
|Arizona Coyotes
|59
|Chicago Blackhawks
|50
Pacific Division
|Team
|Points
|Vegas Golden Knights
|88
|Los Angeles Kings
|85
|Seattle Kraken
|81
|Edmonton Oilers
|80
|Calgary Flames
|73
|Vancouver Canucks
|61
|San Jose Sharks
|54
|Anaheim Ducks
|50
Current Playoff Matchups
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers
Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche
Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken
It was a very positive week for the Vegas Golden Knights, who’ve won three straight games entering their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers on March 14. They continue to have a three-point buffer over the Los Angeles Kings for the top spot in the Pacific division, along with a one-point edge over the Dallas Stars for the Western Conference lead. The Winnipeg Jets would be their current playoff opponent in Round 1, and they’ve struggled to find consistency in March, posting a 3-5-2 record over their past ten games. Vegas and the Jets have faced off three times this season, which has seen the Golden Knights win each contest and outscore them 13-8.
Even with the Minnesota Wild charging up the Central division standings, the Stars still have a three-point lead at the top. After some struggles in February, the Stars have picked things up and won three in a row, which would give them a date with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. These clubs have faced off twice this season and will do so again on March 16, with the Oilers having posted a 6-3 win and the Stars replying with a 6-2 victory of their own.When are the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?
The NHL regular season concludes on April 13, 2023. The Stanley Cup playoffs will likely begin on April 15, 2023, with no current dates.