Suns Star F Kevin Durant (Ankle) Out 2-3 Weeks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant will miss the next two-three weeks due to a sprained left ankle.

Durant suffered the injury after slipping on the court during Wednesday’s pregame warmups in what was supposed to be his Suns home debut. Phoenix ultimately downed the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-101, with the 34-year-old leaving the arena in a walking boot.

Durant had recently returned from a sprained MCL, an injury that forced him to miss over a month’s worth of action.

“I feel bad for him because he feels bad,” said Suns head coach Monty Williams. “I saw his face and — I’ve been around him so many times — I know what he’s feeling, and I don’t want him feeling that way at all.”

Durant has appeared in three games for Phoenix since being acquired at the trade deadline, averaging 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Suns holding the third-best NBA Finals odds at +600, tied with the Denver Nuggets.