Top NBA Draft Prospects in the NCAA Tournament Part II by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago

March Madness will be loaded with NBA talent on full display. As we approach the 2023 NBA Draft, which many consider the best in years, here are our top ten NBA prospects that you should pay extra attention to over the next three weeks. Having already previewed the top five prospects playing in the NCAA Tournament, we rank six through ten.

10. Kris Murray (Iowa)

The identical twin brother of Sacramento Kings forward and former No. 4 overall pick Keegan Murray, Kris looks to be a first-round pick of his own. Averaging north of 20 points per game this year, Kris is an efficient scorer who is versatile defensively. He’s got an NBA-ready build and will crack a rotation almost immediately. He’s the only top-ten prospect not to advance to the second round.

9. Jordan Hawkins (UConn)

The Sophomore guard is the leading scorer on the four-seeded UConn Huskies and is poised for a seamless transition into the Association. Shooting respectably from beyond the arc while being a relentless defender, he fits the mold as a very desirable three-and-D player from the jump, with his all-around scoring abilities improving throughout the season.

8. Cason Wallace (Kentucky)

Wallace has the makings of an NBA point guard with strong playmaking abilities and pesky defense, averaging two steals per game. His scoring game is viewed as a work in progress, but there is enough to buy his development.

7. Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

Hood-Schifino is by no means a freak athlete, but he’s a big guard at 6’6â€ who almost shows flashes of Luka Doncic with his body control. Obviously, he isn’t Luka, but Hood-Schifino is an especially great defender whose energy resonates on the court. His shooting could use some refining, but NBA scouts will salivate over his build.

6. Anthony Black (Arkansas)

Anthony Black is another huge guard sitting at 6’7â€ who will have scouting gushing over his frame. He’s an elite playmaker with the handles of someone who should be five inches shorter. His high IQ is apparent, with his shot creation needing some work at the next level.