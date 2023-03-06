Vikings Release LB Eric Kendricks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota Vikings have released former All-Pro linebacker, Eric Kendricks.

The #Vikings are releasing veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks, per sources.



A first-team All-Pro in 2019 and one of the NFL?s most consistently productive LBs, Kendricks now heads to free agency. pic.twitter.com/1090Ws7MlH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2023

“Eric leaves a powerful, permanent legacy within our organization and the Minnesota community,” said Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. “While he is best known as a playmaker and respected linebacker across the league, Eric’s contributions to the Vikings extend far beyond the field because of his selfless and unwavering commitment to improving societal issues. I have the utmost respect for Eric and wish him and Ally, along with their growing family, continued success in their next chapter.”

Kendricks, who has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Vikes, was entering the final year of his contract. The 31-year-old’s release saves Minnesota $9.5 million in cap space.

Kendricks started all 17 games for the Vikings last season, recording a team-leading 137 tackles, and should garner plenty of interest on the free agent market.

The California native’s departure is one of several cost-cutting transactions Minnesota will need to make, with the team sitting $24.424 million over the salary cap.

