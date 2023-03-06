WCC Tournament Semifinals Preview & Picks: Can Gonzaga and Saint Mary's Handle their Spreads? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The big boys enter the mix in the West Coast Conference Tournament on Monday night as both Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s make their debuts at the event in the semifinals. To prepare you for the action, we look at each game and how you can find value in the matchups.#5 BYU vs. #1 Saint Mary’s Game Information

Location: Orleans Arena | Las Vegas, NV

Orleans Arena | Las Vegas, NV Time: 9:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

In a down year for an otherwise successful BYU program, the Cougars have a mountain to climb to get past Saint Mary’s and reach the Championship Game. But it’s a mountain they have nearly tackled twice this season, suffering a narrow one-point loss at home and a six-point defeat in Moraga.

In each head-to-head contest, BYU proved it could successfully attack the offensive glass and provide itself second chances. They snatched 23 offensive boards compared to 14 from Saint Mary’s in the two games combined. Expect more of this on Monday night; it could be enough to keep the Cougars hanging around in this one.

BYU has also been feisty in defeats this season, as they have lost just twice by double-digits. Head coach Mark Pope will always put a resilient, scrappy team on the court, and although they have struggled at times, this edition is no different. Take the 6.5 points and back the dogs here.

Gonzaga has looked more like Gonzaga since their overtime defeat to the Gaels. They have won seven straight and will now face off against a San Francisco team coming off a double-overtime thriller against Santa Clara.

According to T-Rank on barttorvik.com, Gonzaga has been the best team in the nation since the start of February. This Bulldogs team is a bulldozer that you do not want to be in the way of right now.

Fatigue has to be considered here. It will be the third game in four days, including the two extra frames for the Dons, while Gonzaga has not seen the court in five days. The Zags are the top offense in the nation per KenPom’s efficiency rankings, and a rematch with Saint Mary’s after falling to them back in early February should be a legitimate driving force here.

Lay the 14.5 with the Bulldogs in a tournament they have consistently dominated over the years.

