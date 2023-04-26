Commanders Decline DE Chase Young's Fifth-Year Option by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young could be entering his final season in the Nation’s Capital.

According to the Washington Post, the Commanders will not pick up the fifth-year option on Young’s rookie contract, one that would have guaranteed the former second-overall pick $17.452 million for the 2024 season.

Assuming the two sides do not reach a long-term agreement, Young will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a strong start to his NFL career, recording 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries en route to being named 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

It’s been a struggle for Young since then, however, as the former Ohio State standout has seen his production decline, recording just 1.5 sacks while being limited to 12 games due to a torn ACL.

Needless to say, 2023 shapes up as a make-or-break season for Young in his efforts to secure another lucrative contract.

