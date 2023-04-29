Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game 6 Best Bets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Edmonton Oilers will try to finish off the Los Angeles Kings when they collide for Game 6 later tonight from Crypto.com Arena.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Edmonton and Los Angeles are familiar with the stakes that are in play tonight. Last year, when they faced off in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, this series went seven games. With a Kings victory, it’ll be deja vu all over again. These teams match up well with one another, factoring that the Kings have done a solid job of at least keeping the Oilers superstar players from blowing the doors off them. That’s certainly no easy feat. You know you won’t be able to keep them off the scoreboard entirely, but limiting them is integral to the group’s success.

The Oilers are listed as road favorites tonight on the moneyline at -164, while the Kings are priced at +136.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Oilers will turn to Stuart Skinner, while the Kings will look to Joonas Korpisalo. The Oilers rookie netminder has a 2-2 record with a .884 save percentage, while Korpisalo is 2-3 with a .904 save percentage. Korpisalo has been the better of the two statistically, but he has the more challenging job against Edmonton’s elite offense.

Los Angeles is a solid hockey team, and they probably haven’t gotten the overall respect they deserve in this series. The expectation was that the Oilers would win this series, and although we believe that to be true, the Kings are a veteran group that can force a Game 7 tonight, which is precisely what we expect them to do. In addition, their plus-money price tag at +136 on home ice is very attractive, which factors into how we view this contest.

Best Bet: Kings moneyline (+136)

The first five games in this series have seen seven, six, five, nine, and nine goals scored. The total for tonight’s Game 6 is 6.5, with the over priced at -138, while the under is at +112. The Kings and Oilers have demonstrated a lot of offensive skill in this series, and most of the contests have ultimately been close. If the Kings are going to come out on top like we expect them to here, it will be in a contest where they don’t have to match the Oilers offense. With that, we see the value that the under presents tonight, especially since the Kings have home ice and control the matchups.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (+112)

It’s no secret how much talent the Edmonton Oilers boast on offense, but the Kings have some talented players up front that warrant consideration in Game 6 too. Adrian Kempe has continued to produce on the biggest stage and is one of the NHL’s more under-the-radar goal scorers. Kempe has recorded four goals and three assists in five games in this series, and there’s value in considering that streak to continue in this elimination contest. Kempe’s listed at +185 to find the back of the net, and there’s too much value to ignore at that price point.

Best Prop: Adrian Kempe to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+185)