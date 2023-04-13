Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Playoff Series Preview by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers are locked into the No. 2 and No. 7 seed matchup following LA’s overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Memphis will hold home-court advantage with Game 1 of the series on Sunday, April 16, at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Need to Know

Despite the Grizzlies being the higher seed, the Lakers won the season series between the two teams 2-1.

The Lakers are seemingly a new team following the trade deadline, while the Grizzlies’ core established strong chemistry.

Memphis has a young squad that plays with aggression as a unit. While the team’s offense varies nightly, their defense is consistently among the best in the league. The Lakers will have their hands full with the Grizzlies’ defense. Nevertheless, Los Angeles has arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, LeBron James, and the impressive play of Anthony Davis.

This could be one of the best series in the postseason as both teams look to prove themselves.

Injury Report

The Grizzlies will be without their starting center Steven Adams, as the team has officially ruled him out for the rest of the season.

On the other hand, the Lakers will enter the first-round series with a clean injury report.

Key Matchups

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. Anthony Davis

The Lakers have one of the best big men in the league, Anthony Davis. Luckily for the Grizzlies, they have one of the best defenders, Jaren Jackson Jr. This frontcourt matchup could sway the series one way or the other.

Ja Morant vs. D’Angelo Russell

The Lakers use a multi-guard attack, but it starts with D’Angelo Russell. If the young playmaker can find consistency in his shooting, that alone could lift Los Angeles to another level. If Russell gets going during this series, it will take the weight off LeBron’s shoulders, which is a huge factor.

The Grizzlies Ja Morant is one of the most explosive players in the league. It could be a long series if the Lakers let Morant get going early. As one of the leaders for Memphis, the team will go as far as he goes. If the Lakers want to pull a first-round upset, it starts with slowing down Morant. Guard play will be important, and LA will need Russell to go head-to-head with the Murray State product.

Series Pick

This will be a tough series for both teams, but it’s hard to bet against a James-led team, despite how poorly the Lakers have played this year.

The Lakers will win the series in seven games.

Best Bet

Take the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies series to go seven games at +185 via FanDuel Sportsbook. This matchup could go either way, so seeing these teams push the series the distance wouldn’t be shocking.