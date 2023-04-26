MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Padres, Brave Continue Rising by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams in 2023, making looking toward their odds to win the Pennant something worthwhile.

Below are the top ten favorites to take the NL from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Atlanta Braves +270 (Last week: +300)

The Atlanta Braves have a slight two-game lead in the NL East, but their odds of winning the National League have continued to get bet down, rising from +300 to +270 over the last week. Atlanta boasts a 16-8 record, tied for the NL lead.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +370 (Last week: +320)

Three straight victories have put the Los Angeles Dodgers in a much more comfortable position. In saying that, their odds of winning the National League have actually taken a small hit, dropping from +320 to +370.

3. San Diego Padres +500 (Last week: +600)

Even though the San Diego Padres have continued to hover around the .500 mark, they’ve actually seen some positive line movement over the last week, getting bet down from +600 to +500.

4. New York Mets +600 (Last week: +600)

It’s been a struggle for the New York Mets this week, which has seen them drop three straight ball games. Even with those losses, oddsmakers aren’t concerned, as they continue to hold the fourth-shortest odds at +600.

5. Milwaukee Brewers +800 (Last week: +750)

The Milwaukee Brewers have come back to earth over the last week, and they’ve now lost three straight games, which has had a slight impact on their odds of winning the NL, dropping from +750 to +800.

6. St. Louis Cardinals +1100 (Last week: +1000)

The losses have continued to pile up for the St. Louis Cardinals, and they sit at 9-15 entering their third game against the San Francisco Giants. The Red Birds have seen their odds fall slightly to win the pennant from +1000 to +1100.

7. Philadelphia Phillies +1500 (Last week: +1200)

Much like the Cardinals, not much has gone right for the Philadelphia Phillies, either. They remain two games under .500 and have also continued to see their odds of winning the National League drop, this time from +1200 to +1500.

8. Chicago Cubs +2800 (Last week: +4000)

It’s still early, but there’s been a lot of positives stemming from the Chicago Cubs in April. As a result of their 13-9 record, they’ve seen even more positive line movement, rising from +4000 to +2800 to win the NL.

9. San Francisco Giants +3500 (Last week: +2600)

It’s been a mixed bag in April for the San Francisco Giants, who still sit three games below the .500 mark but have won four straight games. Even with their recent streak, the Giants have seen their odds of winning the NL plummet, dropping from +2600 to +3500.

10. Arizona Diamondbacks +4500 (Last week: +4800)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have found offensive success early on, but their pitching hasn’t lived up to the hype. Still, the D-Backs have seen their NL odds rise slightly over the last week from +4800 to +4500.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook