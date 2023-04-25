NFL Draft Preview: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims is NFL Ready! by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The fact that the Oklahoma Sooners had a train wreck of a season has impacted Marvin Mims Jr.’s draft stock. Mims is arguably a better player than other first-round prospects like Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee) and Josh Downs (North Carolina).

Furthermore, there’s a case to be made that Mims would more likely have an immediate NFL role than Quentin Johnston (TCU) or Jordan Addison (USC), both projected to be first-round picks.

Mims’s productivity and ability to step into a deep-threat role right away are among his key strengths. His speed and size set him apart from other prospects like Downs, Hyatt, and Addison, who are smaller in stature. Mims is an inch taller and about ten pounds heavier than these other wide receivers, making him a more versatile option.

Regarding value, Mims could be a more attractive choice than other first-round wide receivers, especially considering the cost of acquiring him. His potential for fantasy football relevance as a rookie and in the long term is also noteworthy.

Mims is a player to watch, and could emerge as a significant NFL contributor, both on the field and in fantasy football. His talent, size, and versatility make him an exciting prospect for teams seeking a dynamic wide receiver who can make an immediate impact.