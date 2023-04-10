NHL Best Bets: Sabres vs. Rangers Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Buffalo Sabres are still alive for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot and will visit the New York Rangers tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It might be too late for the Buffalo Sabres to get into the postseason, but they’ve shown a lot of growth and are definitely on the rise in the Eastern Conference. They have a solid young core and one of the top offenses, so consider them a real playoff threat next season. The Rangers are home favorites on the moneyline at -188, while the Sabres are +155.

This will be the third meeting between the clubs, which has seen the Rangers pick up a 2-1 victory and the Sabres a 3-2 win. The Sabres have won two straight games and have a 6-3-1 record over their last ten games, while the Rangers are 6-2-2.

Looking toward the goalie matchup, the visiting Sabres are expected to start Devon Levi in the net, while the Rangers should counter with Igor Shesterkin. The Sabres’ rookie netminder has a 3-1 record with a .904 save percentage, while Shesterkin is 37-13-7 with a .915 save percentage. Shesterkin has the edge in experience, but don’t underestimate what Levi brings to the table for the Sabres.

The Sabres have previously kept things tight against the Rangers, and they still have hopes of making the playoffs. They’ll need to win out to get it, so expect a motivated Buffalo tonight.

Best Bet: Sabres moneyline (+155)

The first two matchups between these clubs saw three and five goals scored. The total for tonight is set at 6.5, with the over priced at -128 and the under at +104. Both teams have a top-ten offense, while the Rangers sit fourth in goals allowed per game. Over the Sabres’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in three, while the Rangers have seen that in two. Judging by their season series, there’s some value in backing the under 6.5 at +104.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (+104)

There’s a lot of young, offensive firepower on the Sabres, leading to the third-highest-scoring offense in the NHL. Multiple players have grown into stars, but the one that continues to stick out is Alex Tuch. He brings a unique skill set to the table with a large frame and is one of the fastest players in the league. Tuch leads the Sabres over their last five games with three goals and has tallied 74 points in 70 games. Tuch’s consistency is worth noting, so back him to score at +166.

Best Prop: Alex Tuch to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+166)