Bills Sign RB Latavius Murray to 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to the team’s official Twitter, the Buffalo Bills have signed veteran running back Latavius Murray to a one-year contract.

Signed RB Latavius Murray to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/HmuHGmaGeM — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 1, 2023

The move comes just days after the Bills decided not to select a tailback in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Murray spent time between the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos last season, appearing in 13 games. The 33-year-old ascended to lead back duties in Denver following the release of Melvin Gordon, rushing for 703 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

A former sixth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders, Murray played three seasons in Silver and Black, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl during the 2015 campaign. The Florida native has also enjoyed stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens.

Murray will look to earn a role in a crowded Bills backfield consisting of Damien Harris, James Cook, and Nyheim Hines.

