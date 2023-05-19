Buy or Sell: Buffalo Bills to Win AFC East by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

The Buffalo Bills have a loaded roster and are looking to repeat as AFC East division champions in 2023. Buffalo has won the AFC East three straight seasons and has combined to post a 37-12 record over that span. The Bills haven’t quite been able to get over the hump in the postseason, but they’ve had no problem capturing the division crown. Buffalo continues to have a loaded roster on both sides of the football, and it feels like it’s only a matter of time before they start seeing real results in January. To get there this year, though, they’ll be tasked with a tough AFC, and the Bills are entering the year with the fourth-hardest strength of schedule. In saying that, their division counterparts in the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins also sit inside the top ten in that category, meaning things might not come all that easy in the AFC East in 2023.

Buffalo added another weapon in the 2023 NFL draft that should help Josh Allen elevate his game even more. The Bills selected Dalton Kincaid out of Utah in the first round, giving the Bills’ offense a new look they’ve been missing. Kincaid can catch passes over the middle of the field, which is a safety blanket and luxury that Allen hasn’t consistently had over the years. Will this be the difference in helping lead them to a Super Bowl? Time will tell on that front, but it certainly doesn’t hurt.

Between the New York Jets (+250), Miami Dolphins (+290), and New England Patriots (+750), there’s a real case to be made that Buffalo will have legitimate challengers in their quest to win a fourth straight division title. The Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers in the offseason and finally appear to have an answer at the quarterback position, paired with a solid defense. The Dolphins continue to boast an explosive offense, which could ultimately come down to if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy. Rounding out the division are the Patriots, who won’t be an easy out, but there’s a reason they’re considered the biggest longshots of the four teams.

The Bills currently boast +130 odds to win the AFC East, with them as the odds-on favorite. You can make a real case that the Jets and Dolphins have the talent level required to win the division. In saying that, the Bills know the importance of home-field advantage in January, and they still have the most talented roster in the division, even though the Jets and Dolphins have closed the gap. With Buffalo’s odds still sitting above plus-money territory to win the AFC East, we still feel confident that they’ll be able to do enough and ultimately win the division.