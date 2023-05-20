Carlos Carrasco Activated from Injured List by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Carlos Carrasco was activated off of the injured list by the New York Mets on Friday, the Mets’ official website reports.

RHP Carlos Carrasco has been reinstated from the 15-Day IL.



LHP Josh Walker has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. — New York Mets (@Mets) May 19, 2023

Carrasco was not only activated but started versus the Cleveland Guardians. He had a rough start, allowing five runs in five innings. The Mets hurler was on the IL due to an elbow injury, and the Mets are hoping that the damage was why his velocity was down noticeably earlier this season. Carrasco and Francisco Lindor will play the Guardians for the first time this weekend since the Guardians traded the duo to the Mets before the 2022 campaign.

Assuming the weather cooperates, the Mets and Guardians will play the second of their three-game series on Saturday. The Mets will have Max Scherzer on the hill, while the Guardians will counter with Tanner Bibee. The Mets are +112 (-1.5) on the run line and -178 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-105), and under (-115).