Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers Game 4 Best Bets

The Florida Panthers have a chance to end the Carolina Hurricanes season tonight in Game 4 of the NHL’s East Final on home ice.

Carolina Hurricanes (-108) vs. Florida Panthers (-111) Total: 5.5 (O+102, U-124)

To say that both conference final matchups have been a bust would be an understatement. The Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights lead their respective series 3-0, and Florida will have a chance to close out the Hurricanes tonight. Carolina went into this series as a slight favorite, and it was the expectation that this would be a tight and long series. That hasn’t ultimately transpired, and you have to give the Panthers credit for that.

Buy or Sell: Panthers Win Stanley Cup

Florida is listed as a slight home favorite tonight on the moneyline at -111, while the Hurricanes are priced at -108. We’re not expecting the Hurricanes to go down without a fight, though, especially when you consider how well-coached this group is and the system that they play in.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup for tonight’s Game 1, the Panthers are expected to continue riding Sergei Bobrovsky in goal, while the Hurricanes should do the same with Antti Raanta. The Panthers starting netminder has posted a 10-2 record, paired with a .935 save percentage, while Raanta is sitting at 3-3, along with a .909 save percentage. Bobrovsky is the odds-on favorite to capture the Conn Smythe with his performance in the playoffs, and he’ll once again have an edge in goal in Game 4.

The Panthers are playing elite team hockey at the team, but it’s quite honestly difficult to envision this version of the Hurricanes getting swept. It’s not as though they’ve even performed poorly in this series. They’ve just been having trouble solving Bobrovsky. As a result, we like Carolina to get on the board in this matchup tonight and at least make this a series.

Best Bet: Hurricanes moneyline (-108)

During the regular season, the Panthers and Hurricanes met three times, which saw them tally three, four, and ten total goals in those matchups. Adding on the playoff matchups, they’ve tallied one, five, and three goals. The total for Game 4 is 5.5, with the over priced at +102, while the under is at -124. Besides the third matchup during the regular season, which saw them combine for ten goals, the rest of the other contests have been low scoring, and we expect that trend to continue tonight. With that, targeting the under 5.5 at -124 has some value worth backing.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-124)

If the Carolina Hurricanes plan to win their first game of this series, they must get their top offensive weapons going. One of those players worth mentioning is Sebastian Aho, who’s managed to tally 12 points in 14 Carolina postseason games. If the Canes extend their season tonight, they’ll need all hands on deck, especially with their top players like Aho. The star center has done many good things during this playoff run, and we like the odds of that continuing tonight. Hence we feel confident backing his price to get a point tonight at -162.

Best Prop: Sebastian Aho to Record Over 0.5 Points (-162)

