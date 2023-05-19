Eastern Conference Finals: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 Preview by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

The betting scene heats up as we approach Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Boston Celtics are once again favored by nine points over the Miami Heat, and the total is set at a whopping 215.5 points, reflecting the high-scoring nature of Game 1.

Heat @ Celtics Game Information

Location: TD Garden | Boston, MA

TD Garden | Boston, MA Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

A significant element that could tilt things in Miami’s favor is the glaring mismatch in coaching. A young 34-year-old Joe Mazzulla for Boston is up against a seasoned veteran and future Hall of Famer in Erik Spoelstra – a challenge that cannot be underestimated.







Boston has also shown a concerning trend of not performing well in close games, especially when their three-point shooting falters. In contrast, Miami seems to flourish in such conditions, consistently hitting big shots and leveraging Jimmy Butler’s postseason brilliance.







A sense of mounting confidence within the Heat squad is hard to ignore. At the same time, Boston appears to falter under pressure at times. Jaylen Brown’s postgame commentary highlights these issues, highlighting the team’s lack of urgency and mental resilience.

Heat @ Celtics Game Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread: Heat +9 (-110) | Celtics -9 (-110)

Heat +9 (-110) | Celtics -9 (-110) Moneyline: Heat +330 | Celtics -420

Heat +330 | Celtics -420 Total: Over 215.5 (-110) | Under 215.5 (-110)

The Celtics may struggle to cover the 8.5-point spread the way Miami is playing. If they manage a victory to even the series, it’s likely by a narrow margin. The Heat have been impressive and are a formidable opponent who deserves more respect with how they’re playing this postseason.







Recalling Boston’s bounce-back performance against the Philadelphia 76ers in the previous series, where they managed a convincing win in Game 2 after dropping Game 1, some may expect a similar resurgence tonight. However, they’re facing a different beast in Miami this time around.

