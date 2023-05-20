Guardians' Jose Ramirez Returned to Starting Lineup Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Jose Ramirez returned to the starting lineup Friday for the Cleveland Guardians, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Brayan Rocchio was sent back to Triple-A Columbus to clear a spot for José Ramírez, who is back with the club. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) May 19, 2023

Ramirez had been on the bereavement list and missed this week’s opening series versus the Chicago White Sox.

Ramirez hasn’t had his usual power so far this season, as he only had four home runs. This is a bit surprising as Ramirez had hit 29 long balls last season and 36 the season before. Perhaps his power will heat up as the weather does this summer. Ramirez went hitless in three at-bats but did walk twice and scored two runs as the Guardians lost to the New York Mets 10-9 in 10 innings.

The Mets and Cleveland Guardians were rained out Saturday. They will play a split doubleheader Sunday. If the starting pitchers stay the same, these were the lines and starters for the game that was postponed Saturday. The Mets had Max Scherzer on the hill while the Guardians were countering with Tanner Bibee. The Mets were +112 (-1.5) on the run line and -178 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-105), and under (-115).