Has Manchester City Ended the Premier League Title Chase? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

It’s been quite the ride in the English Premier League this season, with Manchester City surging to the top in the final stretch, leaving Arsenal and their fans grasping at straws. It’s looking more and more like a Hail Mary situation for the Gunners.

With Man City holding a one-point lead and two games in hand, the odds are heavily stacked in their favor. As Arsenal plays today, City gears up for tomorrow’s match, potentially extending their lead even further. With only a handful of games left, Arsenal’s chances are dwindling.

The turning point in this title race wasn’t necessarily Man City’s recent emphatic victory over Arsenal but rather Arsenal’s three consecutive draws against teams they should have defeated. That’s when they lost their grip on the title.

Manchester City’s form, momentum, and near-perfect health have given them the edge they need to close out the season strong. Despite Kevin De Bruyne nursing a minor injury, the team is in great shape to secure the EPL title.

Arsenal’s struggle has been evident, especially in the absence of William Saliba at the back. With each passing game, their chances of catching up to Man City are slipping away. It’s a tough pill to swallow for Arsenal fans, but the writing seems to be on the wall: the Premier League title race appears to be over, and Manchester City is set to claim the crown.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Man City at -1150 to win the league title.