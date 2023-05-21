Manchester City Claims Third Straight EPL Title by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The cat may have already been out of the bag, but that didn’t make the moment any less memorable.

On Sunday, Manchester City claimed its third straight EPL title, knocking off Chelsea 1-0 at Etihad Stadium.

Of course, the ceremony was nothing more than a formality after second-place Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, sealing the Citizens championship.

Manchester City blew the competition out of the water. With one game left to play, they lead the league with 93 goals while also pacing the EPL in goals allowed, with just 31.

Erling Haaland has been a fundamental part of the team’s success, netting 36 goals and seven assists in 33 games this season.

Man City’s success was widely anticipated, as they opened the campaign as betting chalk to three-peat.

Moreover, they are one of two teams left standing in the Champions League. FanDuel Sportsbook has Manchester City out front of Inter Milan in the final, installing the Citizens as -400 favorites.