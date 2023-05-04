Michigan Star C Hunter Dickinson Transferring to Kansas by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Michigan star center Hunter Dickinson announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kansas for the 2023-24 season.

Widely considered the best player available in this year’s transfer portal, the 7-foot-1 Dickinson played for Michigan the past three seasons under head coach Juwan Howard. The 22-year-old is coming off his finest individual campaign, averaging 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 42.1% from three-point range.

“The initial decision for me to enter the portal was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” said Dickinson. “The thought of potentially leaving the place I love and called home for three years was and is extraordinarily difficult. After conversations with my family and a lot of time in thought, I realized entering the portal was the best decision for myself and my future.”

“I’ve grown and learned so much in my three years at Michigan, and if I could do it all over again out of high school, there is no doubt in my mind I would make the same choice. That being said, it’s time for me to move on.”

With Dickinson now aboard, the Jayhawks hold the second-best odds to win the 2024 National Championship at +1200 per FanDuel Sportsbook.