NHL Conn Smythe Power Rankings: Bobrovsky Powers to Top by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Sergei Bobrovsky has made a statement in the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and is currently the odds-on favorite to win the Conn Smythe.

Below are the top ten players with the best odds to win the award on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Sergei Bobrovsky +220 (Last week: +700)

Sergei Bobrovsky has taken his game to another planet after getting inserted as the starting goalie of the Florida Panthers in the middle of Round 1. Bobrovsky is now listed as the odds-on favorite to win the Conn Smythe trophy after getting bet down from +700 to +220.

Hurricanes-Panthers Game 4 Best Bets

2. Jack Eichel +380 (Last week: +750)

Jack Eichel is having a coming-out party for the Vegas Golden Knights in the playoffs. In his first crack at trying to win a Stanley Cup, Eichel has tallied 16 points in the postseason and sees his odds to win the Conn Smythe jump from +750 to +380.

3. (Tie) Mark Stone +550 (Last week: +850)

Returning from injury for the postseason, Mark Stone has been a dominant two-way force for the Vegas Golden Knights. He’s put together 15 points over 14 games, leading his odds to get bet down from +850 to +550.

3. (Tie) Matthew Tkachuk +550 (Last week: +550)

Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk has made his name more known than it already was during this postseason run. Tkachuk has tallied 19 points in 15 games, including multiple overtime winners, yet his odds haven’t moved at +550.

Buy or Sell: Panthers Win Stanley Cup

5. Jonathan Marchessault +1800 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

If you’re looking for a crafty winger who can make you pay offensively, look no further than Jonathan Marchessault of the Golden Knights. He’s recorded 13 points in 14 playoff games and is now a top-five odds option at +1800 to win the award.

6. Adin Hill +1900 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The second goaltender on this list is Adin Hill of the Golden Knights. He might have been their third-string goalie, but he’s been dominant since being called upon to start games. With that, he now boasts +1900 odds to win the Conn Smythe.

7. Chandler Stephenson +2100 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

One of the Golden Knights secret two-way threats has been Chandler Stephenson. The league is starting to realize how vital this player is down the middle of the ice, and his odds now reflect that at +2100 to win the Conn Smythe.

8. Alex Pietrangelo +2900 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The first defenseman on the Conn Smythe trophy list is Alex Pietrangelo of the Vegas Golden Knights. He’s contributed offensively and defensively, leading to his odds catapulting to +2900.

9. William Karlsson +3000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

William Karlsson is an offensive weapon for the Vegas Golden Knights, and although he’s had a rollercoaster of a postseason, he’s still manufactured ten points in 14 games, leading to him rising into the top ten at +3000.

10. Sebastian Aho +4500 (Last week: +900)

It looks as though the Carolina Hurricanes’ injuries have started to be too much. Sebastian Aho has tallied 12 points in 14 playoff games, but he can’t do it alone, and the Hurricanes are now on the brink of elimination, which has seen his odds skydive off a cliff from +900 to +4500.

Top Ten Players with the best odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook

Player Team Odds Sergei Bobrovsky Florida Panthers 220 Jack Eichel Vegas Golden Knights 380 Mark Stone Vegas Golden Knights 550 Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers 550 Jonathan Marchessault Vegas Golden Knights 1800 Adin Hill Vegas Golden Knights 1900 Chandler Stephenson Vegas Golden Knights 2100 Alex Pietrangelo Vegas Golden Knights 2900 William Karlsson Vegas Golden Knights 3000 Sebastian Aho Carolina Hurricanes 4500

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and SportsGrid’s Daily Newsletter. Whether a casual fan or a seasoned bettor, this app is your ticket to informed betting.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: CLICK HERE