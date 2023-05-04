NL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Kershaw Enters Mix, Strider Leads by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The National League is stacked with elite pitchers, with some new faces joining as potential candidates to win the NL Cy Young.

Below, we’ll look into the top five candidates using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

One of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the game is Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider. His last time out, Strider gave up four runs on five hits in five innings of work against the New York Mets. Still, he’s the odds-on favorite to capture the NL Cy Young. However, Strider’s odds slightly dipped over the last week, dropping from +220 to +260.

Last Start: May 1 @ New York Mets (5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 8 SO)

Next Start: May 6 vs. Baltimore Orioles

Zac Gallen is establishing himself as one of the National Leagues’ top arms. He has found his rhythm after a poor start to the year. Unfortunately, Gallen’s four-game streak of allowing no earned runs was snapped by the Texas Rangers. The Rangers hit him up for three runs over five innings. Gallen has a 4-1 record with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts, leading his NL Cy Young odds to get bet down from +400 to +320.

Last Start: May 2 @ Texas Rangers (5 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 6 SO)

Next Start: May 8 vs. Miami Marlins

Max Fried has been a weapon for the Braves. The prized left-hander hasn’t gone deep into any games this season but has continued to pitch well in each start. Fried had another dominant outing against the New York Mets, allowing no earned runs over five innings. With his early dominance, the lefty has seen his NL Cy Young odds rise slightly from +1000 to +950.

Last Start: April 28 @ New York Mets (5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 7 SO)

Next Start: May 5 vs. Baltimore Orioles

Age is just a number for Clayton Kershaw. The Los Angeles Dodgers future Hall of Fame left-hander has gotten off to another solid start to the season, posting a 5-1 record with a 1.89 ERA and 41 punchouts. Kershaw boasts +1700 odds of winning the NL Cy Young.

Last Start: April 29 vs. St. Louis Cardinals (7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 9 SO)

Next Start: Friday, May 5 @ San Diego Padres

One of the most underrated starters, Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias went through a small rough patch. However, he bounced back with one of his best starts of the year against the Philadelphia Phillies, striking out ten over seven innings and allowing just one earned run. Even though Urias had a dominant outing against the Phillies, his odds of winning the NL Cy Young dropped from +1500 to +1800.

Last Start: May 2 vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 10 SO)

Next Start: Sunday, May 7 @ San Diego Padres

Top 5 NL Cy Young Candidates Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.