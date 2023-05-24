Panthers' Aleksander Barkov Will Play Game 4 vs. Hurricanes by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov will be in the lineup for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, per head coach Paul Maurice.

Coach Maurice confirms captain Sasha Barkov will play tonight in Game 4. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 24, 2023

Barkov left Game 3’s victory midway through the first period with a lower-body injury after taking a hit from Carolina’s Jack Drury and did not return.

Maurice joked after the game that the 27-year-old was not injured but had to attend a Bar Mitzvah.

“He’s at a Bar Mitzvah. Yeah, that’s what we’ll go with. Bar Mitzvah, and he didn’t want to disappoint the kids,” Maurice quipped.

Barkov was a full participant during Wednesday’s morning skate, ensuring his availability as the Panthers look to sweep the Canes and advance to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1996.

“Ready to roll,” said Maurice. “Freshest guy on the ice.”

The Finnish native has recorded 12 points in 15 games during Florida’s remarkable postseason run.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Panthers at -114 on the moneyline.