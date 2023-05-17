PGA Championship Top 10 Odds Power Rankings: Rahm, Scheffler Lead by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The PGA Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, and the field is excellent for the second major tournament of the golf season.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the PGA Championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. (Tie) Jon Rahn +750

Jon Rahm is the second-ranked golfer in the world but has yet to find much success at the PGA Championship. His best finish came in 2018, where he tied for fourth, but he’s continued to be an impressive force. Rahm deserves to be the co-odds-on favorite at +750.

1. (Tie) Scottie Scheffler +750

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s number-one ranked golfer, is still looking to win his first PGA Championship. He finished tied for fourth in 2020 and boasts +750 odds.

3. Rory McIlroy +1300

Rory McIlroy has two victories at the PGA Championship in 13 tries. Those wins were in 2012 and 2014, and he’s still on top of his game. McIlroy is a real threat to win his third at +1300.

4. Xander Schauffele +1700

This hasn’t always been a great event for Xander Schauffele. In five tries, his best finish was 2020, where he tied for tenth. Still, he’s one of the best golfers on the planet and has a shot at +1700.

5. Patrick Cantlay +1900

This will be Patrick Cantlay’s sixth appearance at the PGA Championship, with his best showing coming in 2019 in a tie for third. Cantlay holds +1900 odds to win the tournament, sitting alone with the fifth-shortest odds.

6. (Tie) Brooks Koepka +2100

Brooks Koepka is starting to emerge again, bringing his swagger with him. Koepka is listed at +2100 to win the PGA Championship. He’s already won the event twice in 2018 and 2019.

6. (Tie) Tony Finau +2100

When Tony Finau is in a groove, he’s one of the best golfers on the planet, and he’s getting more respect as a top 20-ranked player. Finau tied for fourth at the PGA Championship in 2020 and boasts +2100 odds to win it this year.

8. Dustin Johnson +2400

He’s still listed as one of the top golfers in the world, but Dustin Johnson has yet to win the PGA Championship. However, he has a pair of top-two finishes in 2019 and 2020. Is this the year he breaks through? DJ’s +2400 odds suggest it’s a possibility.

9. (Tie) Justin Thomas +2900

Justin Thomas is still a top ten golfer, making him one of the top favorites to win the PGA Championship. He won the major in 2017 and has historically done well at the event, so his +2900 odds could be a bargain.

9. (Tie) Jason Day +2900

Jason Day found success at the PGA Championship in 2015. The 33-year-old had a difficult time at the event last season but could find his swing and capture his second at +2900.

