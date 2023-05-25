Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo Underwent Foot Surgery in March; Return Timeline Unknown by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

According to Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not participating in this week’s OTAs after undergoing surgery to repair last season’s left foot fracture.

Garoppolo underwent the procedure in March, shortly after inking a three-year, $72.5 million contract that saw him reunite with former New England Patriots offensive coordinator and current Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.

The 31-year-old’s recovery timeline is unknown, although McDaniels said he “could be” sidelined until at least training camp.

“He’s going through his process just like we knew he would,” said McDaniels on Thursday. “Nothing has happened that would surprise us based on the information we had.”

Garoppolo joined the Raiders as a free agent after the organization decided to move on from longtime QB Derek Carr (signed with New Orleans Saints).

The Illinois native started 11 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season, leading the team to a 7-3 record while throwing for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

