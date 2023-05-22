Ranking Top 5 Non-Wembanyama Draft Prospects by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NBA Draft starts at No. 2 overall when the Charlotte Hornets are on the clock. Victor Wembanyama to the San Antonio Spurs has been a done deal since Mark Tatum opened the envelope at last week’s NBA Draft Lottery. Gregg Popovich has reportedly already taken a trip to Paris to meet with his soon-to-be new franchise cornerstone.

With all the attention on him, plenty of other highly touted prospects are getting lost in the shuffle, so here are the top five prospects not named Victor Wembanyama for you to watch.

Scoot Henderson is everything you want in a point guard. His athleticism is off the charts, his explosiveness is up there with the best in the NBA, and he is built like a linebacker. He’ll compete defensively and is very smart with the ball. His jump shot will need work, but this is as physically gifted a guard as ever seen. It’s unclear where his landing spot will be given potential fit issues with LaMelo Ball already in Charlotte, but whoever lands Scoot is likely getting an all-star.

On the court, Brandon Miller is the complete package. He offers tremendous length and versatility for his position but will need to refine his finishing abilities close to the rim. Still, what catches the eyes of NBA scouts is his shooting, knocking down over 38% of his shots from deep rather effortlessly in his only season at Alabama. Defensively, he can use his frame to compete with anyone on the floor and is a strong rebounder. Question marks off the court raise concerns that prospective teams will need to sort out, but Miller appears set to be the second choice in the draft.

Jarace Walker is the most underrated player in this draft and could be drafted higher than many expect, given the lack of big men in this draft. Regardless, Walker could be a future Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Walker looks like a defensive end with an NBA build that will translate to the next level from the jump. He’s a menace in the paint, with tremendous shot-blocking abilities and a feel for the game while being able to guard any position on the floor. Offensively, he can stretch the floor, knocking down shots from beyond the arc, and takes pride in getting his teammates involved.

The first of the Thompson twins, Amen might be the most physically gifted prospect on the board. Pull up a highlight reel, and you’ll realize what a freak athlete he is. He possesses a high basketball IQ, evident through strong playmaking, and offers above-average defense with room to grow. The main concern for Amen is his shooting. He’s been a terrible shooter from deep and struggles from the free-throw line. We could be looking at a potential all-star if he can develop an average shot.

Cam Whitmore will only be 18 years old when his name is called, but he already seems ready for the next level. He has an NBA-ready body, showing off physical traits and athletic ability that translate on the defensive end. Offensively, he has the makings of a three-level scorer, with a quick first step and a smooth shooting stroke. He’ll need some time to develop as a playmaker and a ball handler, but there is enough to build off with time to work with.