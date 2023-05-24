Early Betting Odds For Terence Crawford Vs. Errol Spence Jr. Superfight Here are the opening lines for the biggest boxing match in years by Ricky Doyle 35 minutes ago

The stage finally is set for one of the biggest boxing matches in recent memory.

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. agreed to a deal that will see them square off for the undisputed welterweight championship on July 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight — arguably the most-anticipated superfight since Manny Pacquiao clashed with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2015 — will net each boxer eight figures guaranteed, per Coppinger, and the deal reportedly includes a bidirectional rematch clause. So, it’s possible we see Crawford and Spence fight twice, if not three times based on whether they split the first two bouts.

Let’s focus on the initial fight, though. Crawford (39-0, 30 knockouts) and Spence (28-0, 22 knockouts) long have been on a collision course as two of the best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet, but reaching a deal wasn’t easy. Such is the business of boxing, especially when dealing with rival promoters, as is the case in this particular instance.

Spence, 33, holds the IBF, WBA and WBC welterweight titles, while Crawford, 35, is the WBO champ at 147 pounds. Their showdown to unify the gold figures to do massive pay-per-view numbers while also offering bettors plenty of wagering opportunities.

Below are the early head-to-head odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Wednesday afternoon.

FanDuel Sportsbook

Terence Crawford -112

Errol Spence Jr. -112

DraftKings Sportsbook

Terence Crawford -135

Errol Spence Jr. +105

Obviously, there’s a sizable difference there, with Spence offering plus-value at DK. A winning $100 bet on Spence at FanDuel would net you a profit of $89.29, whereas that same wager at DraftKings would land you a $105 payday.

The lines likely will fluctuate over the next couple of months, and more betting opportunities inevitably will pop up at various sportsbooks. But FanDuel Sportsbook already offered a host of prop bets as of Wednesday. Below is a sampling.

Method of victory (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Errol Spence Jr. points or decision +160

Errol Spence Jr. KO/TKO +500

Terence Crawford points or decision +210

Terence Crawford KO/TKO +360

Draw +1600

Group round betting (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Errol Spence Jr. to win in Rounds 1-3, +4500

Errol Spence Jr. to win in Rounds 4-6, +2400

Errol Spence Jr. to win in Rounds 7-9, +1500

Errol Spence Jr. to win in Rounds 10-12, +1600

Terence Crawford to win in Rounds 1-3, +3500

Terence Crawford to win in Rounds 4-6, +1700

Terence Crawford to win in Rounds 7-9, +1000

Terence Crawford to win in Rounds 10-12, +1100

Will the fight go the distance? (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Yes -200

No +154