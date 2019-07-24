Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is the word storm brewing between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather heralding a flurry of blows?

The boxing legends have been sparring on social media this week, as talk of a potential rematch resurfaces for the umpteenth time. Their text spat began after Mayweather attended Pacquiao’s win over Keith Thurman on Saturday, and their back-and-forth has raged into Wednesday.

Mayweather kicked off things Tuesday via Instagram.

“I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao’s name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it,” he wrote in the caption. “This man’s (Pacquiao’s) entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it’s about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man’s name hold weight of its own. … ”

Pacquiao responded Tuesday night via Twitter with a proposal some fight fans hope will transform from hashtag into super-fight.

“@FloydMayweather You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant?” he wrote. “🤔 if you want to be relevant again… #MayPac2.”

Mayweather fired back early Wednesday morning in another Instagram post.

“Let’s stick to the facts! Bob Arum is no longer your promoter, so when it comes to @mayweatherpromotions & PBC events I’m the HNIC!” he wrote. “Bottom line, I make more money than you; I beat you, then I signed you! I was only at your fight supervising you, my employee, as any real BOSS would do.”

Mayweather’s response prompted Pacquiao to not-too-subtly challenge him via Twitter.

“Excuse me Floyd, your name has not been on any of my PBC contracts,” Pacquiao wrote. “But if you would like to be on the next one, I will have one drawn up and sent to you. #CounterfeitMoney”

Pacquiao’s record improved to 62-7-2 with the win over Thurman. Pacquiao, 40, appears to be in fine fighting shape, despite his age.

Mayweather, 42, beat kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa on Dec 31 via first-round knock-out in an exhibition fight in Saitama, Japan. Mayweather insisted after that fight he remains retired from boxing.

Mayweather in 2015 beat Pacquiao via unanimous decision in their first meeting. Talks of a rematch have ebbed and flowed ever since.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images