Jake Paul Set For Fight With Mike Tyson In ‘Dream Matchup’

Jake Paul continues his ascent as one of the biggest stars in boxing when he prepares for a huge matchup against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

Paul’s boxing stardom arguably began when he beat former Boston Celtics guard Nate Robinson by knockout in the undercard of Tyson’s exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, which ended in a draw.

Tyson returns to the ring for the first time since that bout to face Paul in a boxing match July 20 at AT&T Stadium. The card will air on Netflix, officials told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions struck a deal with Netflix for a boxing card last Nov. 1, per ESPN.

“Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a once-in-a-lifetime dream matchup and I anticipate it will be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history,” MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said in a statement, per ESPN.

It marks Netflix’s first foray into combat sports and its third live event overall. The streaming company inked a deal with WWE to be the exclusive home of its flagship show “Raw” starting in 2025. Netflix also has multiple docuseries, including one filmed during the 2024 Boston Red Sox season that is set to air next year.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which sanctions and regulates combat sports in the state, has yet to determine whether the bout will be classified as a pro fight or an exhibition.

Tyson turns 58 on June 30, but he was applauded for how in shape he still was when fought Jones Jr. in 2020. And he still seems to have the competitive edge he showed in his prime.

“(Paul has) grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT,” Tyson said in a statement, per ESPN. “It’s a full-circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch, as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones, and now I plan to finish him.”

Paul touted his success with MVP and his continued rise in the sport. The 27-year-old is 9-1 in his professional boxing career with his last bout last week against Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico where he won by TKO.